LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, September 14)

Today & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through the morning. A few showers and thunderstorms will remain possible later in the day. High temperatures today will range from the lower 70s to the very low 80s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent this morning, but will drop to 30 percent later today.

Sunrise this morning is at 7:30 AM CDT.



More showers and thunderstorms are forecast for this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise, it’ll be mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 7:55 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains, most of the Rolling Plains and eastern/southeastern New Mexico in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday PM through early Friday AM. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1.00″ (quarter size) in diameter.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday PM, September 14 – Early Friday AM, September 15)

Friday:

Shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and the upper 70s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Sunrise is at 7:30 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:54 PM CDT.



Update: The Storm Prediction Center has all of the South Plains, nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern/southeastern New Mexico in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Friday PM through early Saturday AM. Some thunderstorms could produce wind gusts up to 60 mph and hail up to 1.00″ (quarter size) in diameter.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday PM, September 15 – Early Saturday AM, September 16)

Extended Forecast:

Below average temperatures are forecast through the weekend. Near average and slightly above temperatures will return Monday through Wednesday. Shower and thunderstorm chances continue daily through at least Saturday. We’ll be dry on Sunday and Monday, but a thunderstorm chances will return for some areas on Tuesday and Wednesday

High temperatures on Thursday will range from the lower 70s to the very low 80s. Middle to upper 70s are the forecast high temperatures Friday and Saturday. We’ll start warming back up on Sunday with high ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s. We’ll be warmer on Monday with highs in the lower to the middle 80s. Middle 80s to lower 90s are the forecast highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Low temperature will range from the upper 50s to the middle 60s Friday morning. Middle 50s to lower 60s are the forecast morning lows Saturday through Monday mornings. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast lows on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, September 14)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 7.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area is classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Lubbock is well over four inches below normal on rainfall for the year.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 14:

Sunrise: 7:30 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:55 PM CDT

Normal High: 85°

Normal Low: 61°

Record High: 100° (1965)

Record Low: 42° (1945)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning. A few thunderstorms are possible later in the day. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs ranging from the lower 70s to the very low 80s. East-southeast wind wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent in the morning and 30 percent later in the day.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong to severe. Mostly cloudy to cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the upper 50s to the middle 60s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.

Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Some could be strong to severe later in the afternoon. Highs in the middle and the upper 70s. East-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 50 percent.



