(Valid: Thursday, September 21)

Today & Tonight:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast at times this morning through this afternoon across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Some storms could be strong to severe later in the afternoon. Otherwise, it’ll be partly sunny and slightly cooler. High temperatures will be in the middle 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll be breezy at times with a variable wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:35 AM CDT.



Scattered showers and thunderstorm chances will continue this evening. Some storms could be strong to severe in the evening. It’ll be mostly cloudy in the evening, but it will become partly cloudy overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 5 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 7:46 PM CDT.

Update: The Storm Prediction Center has a most of the South Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday afternoon and evening. A thunderstorm or two could produce 60-70 mph wind gusts up and to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

(Valid: Thursday PM, September 21 – Early Friday AM, September 22)

Friday:

We’ll heat back up across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny with high temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon and early evening. The wind will be out of the south-southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:35 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:44 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast throughout the day on Thursday (morning through evening). A stray thunderstorm is possible in some areas late Friday afternoon and early Friday evening.

It’ll be slightly cooler on Thursday with daytime highs in the middle 80s to the lower 90s. It’ll turn hotter again on Friday with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. We’ll hold in the lower to the middle 90s for highs on Saturday. Sunday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 80s to the lower 80s. High temperatures on Monday will be in the lower to the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are forecast on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Friday and Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday. Morning lows on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s.

(Valid: Thursday, September 21)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 14.

Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions are in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area remains classified in severe stage (D2) and moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 21:

Sunrise: 7:35 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:46 PM CDT

Normal High: 83°

Normal Low: 58°

Record High: 98° (1988)

Record Low: 33° (1983)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the morning and in the afternoon. Some storms could be strong to severe later in the afternoon. Partly sunny and slightly cooler with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 80s. Breezy at times with a variable wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Some storms could be strong to severe. Otherwise mostly cloudy in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy overnight. Lows ranging from the lower 60s to the lower 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny, turning hotter again and breezy at times. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas. High temperatures in the lower to the middle 90s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

