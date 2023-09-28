LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, September 28)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Today:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on this Thursday. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon for some areas. It’ll be breezy at times and slightly warmer. Upper 80s to the middle 90s are forecast with a south wind 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise this morning is at 7:39 AM CDT

Tonight:

There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening for some areas. Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will range from the lower to the upper 60s. It’ll continue to be breezy at times with a south 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunset this evening at 7:36 PM CDT.

Friday:

Sunny to mostly sunny conditions are once again forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two late in the afternoon for some areas. It’ll be another breezy and warm day with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Sunrise is at 7:40 AM CDT. Sunset is at 7:35 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

We’ll keep a very slight chance for a thunderstorm or two for some areas in the late afternoon and evening Thursday through Saturday. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast in the late afternoon and evening on Sunday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast throughout the day on Tuesday and Wednesday.



Daytime high temperatures Thursday and Friday will range from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. Highs will drop back into a range from the middle 80s to the very low 90s on Saturday. Lower to middle 80s are the forecast highs Sunday through Tuesday. Wednesday’s highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s.



Lower to upper 60s of the forecast morning lows on Friday and Saturday mornings. Upper 50s to middle 60s are the forecast for lows Sunday through Tuesday mornings. Wednesday morning’s lows will range from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.

KLBK AM 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, September 28)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Much needed and welcomed rainfall during the week of September 11th resulted in improvements to the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, September 21. The majority of the area dropped back one drought category in the update. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock metro area dropped back to moderate stage (D1) drought and abnormally dry (D0) status as of Thursday’s update.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, September 21) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 28:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:36 PM CDT

Normal High: 81°

Normal Low: 55°

Record High: 98° (1994)

Record Low: 36° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy at times and slightly warmer. A very slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Tonight: A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening for some areas. Mostly clear in the evening and overnight and breezy at times. Low temperatures ranging from the lower to the upper 60s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Friday: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy and continued warm. A very slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon for some areas. Highs in the upper 80s to the middle 90s. South wind 15-25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

X (Formerly Known As “Twitter”): @severewxchaser

Meta Threads: @severewxchaser