(Valid: Thursday, September 7)

Today:

It’ll turn hotter again on Thursday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with daytime highs back in the upper 90s and the triple digits. It’ll be sunny to mostly sunny and breezy at times. We’ll mention the chance for a stray thunderstorm later in the afternoon for some areas. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Lubbock’s record high for Thursday is 99° from 2012. We will break the record high today.

Sunrise is at 7:25 AM CDT.

Tonight :

A stray thunderstorm is possible early in the evening for some areas. Otherwise, clear to mostly clear conditions are forecast this evening. It will be breezy at times. Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s across the South Plains and middle to upper 70s across the Rolling Plains. The wind will be out of the south-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Sunset this evening is at 8:05 PM CDT.

Friday:

Another day of very hot weather is forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and breezy at times. There is slight chance for a thunderstorm or two later in the afternoon and in the early evening for some areas. High temperatures will once again range from the upper 90s and the triple digits. The wind will be out of the west-southwest 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.



Lubbock’s record high for Friday is 97° from 1985. We will break the record high tomorrow.



Sunrise is at 7:26 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:04 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

A stray thunderstorm is possible in the late afternoon and early evening on Thursday for some areas. An isolated thunderstorms or two is possible in some areas in the late afternoon and early evening on Friday and Saturday for some areas. Isolated thunderstorms are forecast in the late afternoon and evening on Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast Monday through Wednesday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll transition from above average temperatures to below average temperatures over the extended forecast period.

Highs on Thursday and Friday will range from the upper 90s to the triple digits. Middle to upper 90s are the forecast highs on Saturday. We’ll drop back into the middle 90s for highs on Sunday. Monday will be cooler with highs ranging from the lower 80s to the lower 90s. Even cooler weather is forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs ranging from the middle 70s to the lower 80s.



Low temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the upper 70s on Friday morning. Middle 60s to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Saturday. Sunday morning’s lows will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Low temperatures on Monday morning will range from the lower to the middle 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be cooler with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the lower 60s.



Lubbock’s Record Highs Through Sunday:

Thursday, September 7 – 99° (2012)

Friday, September 8 – 97° (1985)

Saturday, September 9 – 99° (1984)

Sunday, September 10 – 100° (2000)

(Valid: Thursday, September 7)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, September 7:

Sunrise: 7:25 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:05 PM CDT

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 99° (2012)

Record Low: 45° (1918)

Drought Update:

Drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, August 31.

Abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions are in place across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The Lubbock area moved back into to moderate stage (D1) drought conditions as of Thursday’s update. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported over the far southwestern South Plains in most of Gaines County and small sliver of Yoakum County.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, August 31) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Today: Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy at times and turning hotter again. A stray thunderstorm is possible later in the afternoon for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the triple digits. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph with occasional gusts up to 25 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Tonight: A stray thunderstorm is possible in the early evening for some areas. Clear to mostly clear and breezy at times. Lows ranging from the upper 60s to the upper 70s. South-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy at times and continued hot. An isolated thunderstorm or two is possible later in the afternoon and early in the evening for some areas. Highs ranging from the upper 90s to the triple digits. West-southwest wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent

