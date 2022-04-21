LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and windy. High of 95°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Humid air returns, breezy conditions prevail. Low of 65°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Warm and windy, severe storms possible in the evening. Chance of rain: 20%. High of 84°. Winds S 25-35 MPH

Very warm and windy conditions will continue today all across the south plains, and we are still tracking the potential for severe storms tomorrow!

Today will feature very similar conditions to Wendesday, as winds will prevail from the west and southwest at breezy to low-end windy conditions, 15-20 mph. The downslope warming effect will once again boost highs well into the 90s as dry air invades once again, and this will lead to high fire danger especially for areas west of the I-27/US-87 corridor. Red Flag Warnings are in effect from noon to 8pm again today. Here in Lubbock, we should make it to a high of about 95, with upper 90s to the east.

Tonight, winds will become more southerly as warm, moist air surges back northward. This will lead to a warmer night, with south winds of 15 to 20 mph and a morning low of 65 tomorrow.

Some clouds and even mist may be around tomorrow morning as rich gulf moisture moves overhead, drawn north by a developing storm system over the central plains. This stronger moisture return flow will keep the dry line from advancing too far east tomorrow, and that will keep most of the KLBK viewing area in play for potential severe storms! In the presence of higher humidity, temperatures should be a bit more mild in the mid-80s for Friday, and winds will be quite gusty at 25-35 mph from the south. We might see some blowing dust, but fire danger will not be as high thanks to the higher humidity.

As we head into the evening hours, the ingredients will come together for some severe storms. The dry line will be positioned just to our west, and it will act as our triggering mechanism for some thunderstorms sometime after 6pm. The environment will be primed with plenty of shear, instability, and moisture that we would typically need for severe thunderstorms, but there is just one complication to the forecast that might make things not pan out: the Cap. Even with all the ingredients in place, a little layer of warm air a few thousand feet above the ground will act like a lid, suppressing thunderstorm development. The Cap will be fairly strong tomorrow, and our severe storm threat depends entirely on whether or not uplift along the dry line can overcome it. Some models say we will break the cap, others say it will hold strong.

Any storms that do manage to form tomorrow will develop quickly and pose a threat of severe weather, with supercell storm modes looking most likely. These will be capable of large hail to 2″ in diameter and winds up to 80 mph. Tornado potential is not zero, but it will remain fairly low. All of this is contingent on whether or not storms actually form, and we will be watching the threat closely. As a result of the storm threat, we are issuing a Weather Aware day for tomorrow.