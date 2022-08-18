LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall possible! Chance of rain: 50%. High of 81°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly dry, with cloudcover diminishing. Chance of rain: 10%. Low of 66°. Winds E 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly dry and warmer. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 90°. Winds SE 8-13 MPH.

Heavy rainfall has been happening this morning, but like it usually is, the rain today has been feast or famine.

Rain developed just north and east of Lubbock this morning, giving a quick inch to 2 inches of rain from the Preston Smith airport up into Hale County around sunrise, but much of Lubbock proper stayed totally dry. The rain will be taking a break around midday, with redevelopment possible in the afternoon especially to the south and west of Lubbock, though we can’t rule out a few widely scattered storms in the area this afternoon. Rain chances diminish from 50 to 60% this morning to 20% in Lubbock this afternoon, 40% chances to the southwest. As a result of the rain and associated cloudcover, highs today will be much cooler than average, in the low 80s.

Tonight, drier air will push into the mid and upper levels, and that will keep us mostly dry with maybe a few lingering showers in the area through the night. Lows will bottom out in the mid-60s.

Tomorrow, less clouds and nearly no rain will allow us to warm back toward average, but we will still be agreeably warm with a high of 90 and partly cloudy skies, very light winds from the southeast.

Heading into the weekend, the forecast becomes very interesting as rainfall potential begins to jump. Another wave of rich moisture will push in from the west as the remnants of Invest 98L, which formed in the Gulf of Mexico a few days ago, will push overhead. This will interact with another cold front as it sags into the area, and the result is looking like potentially widespread heavy rainfall beginning Saturday evening and continuing all the way through Sunday. This could be the kind of rain event we haven’t seen in a very long time, with even the most conservative estimates putting an inch of rain minimum across the entire KLBK viewing area. Widespread 2″ totals, with scattered 3-4″ hot spots could be in store for us on Sunday, which would bring the concern of flooding with it. Rain could linger in the area through much of next week as well, though details beyond Sunday become muddy as the weekend’s activity will influence how much rain will persist into the week. In addition to the rain, highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s with lots of cloud cover!

Overall, the pattern will remain conducive to more rain and cooler than average high temperatures over the coming weeks. This is the kind of pattern that could mean some actual, meaningful relief to the ongoing drought, and we are keeping our fingers crossed!

Jack Maney