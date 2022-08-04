LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Very hot, storms redeveloping in the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30% High of 100°. Winds SW/SE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: A dry, mild night. Low of 76°. Winds S 8-13 MPH.

Tomorrow: A few isolated storms possible, otherwise hot and mostly dry. Chance of rain: 10% High of 99°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

We’ll be hot again today, but we stand a decent chance of not being dry as showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.

Thunderstorms this morning were fairly spotty and didn’t provide a ton of great rainfall, but what they have done is set us up for redevelopment this afternoon along outflow boundaries leftover from the morning’s activity. Before we get there, we will have plenty of time to see those temperatures soar, with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures expected near 100 degrees in Lubbock.

Storms will redevelop around 2pm as we hit peak daytime heating, and currently it looks like they will be most concentrated in central portions of the south plains initially. Storms will propagate in all directions as the upper level flow pattern will be extremely weak, and that means rainfall will once again be very spotty as the storms barely move from where they develop and rain themselves out over select, isolated locations. A few stout wind gusts will be possible, but we shouldn’t see much in the way of severe weather. Rain chances stand at 30% in Lubbock and surrounding areas.

Tonight, storms will die off around sunset and leave us with a quiet overnight. Temperatures will be slow to fall, only reaching the mid to upper 70s by sunrise.

Friday will close the work week with another hot day, with highs expected in the upper 90s and low 100s across the area. A few isolated showers might try to pop up here and there, but upper level high pressure will be building back overhead by then and that should keep coverage lower. Only a 10% chance of rain expected for tomorrow, with most locations staying dry.

The weekend looks like more of the same old song and dance as the high pressure ridge takes control once again and brings us hot and dry conditions through the weekend. Upper 90s and low 100s for highs and nearly nonexistent rain chances both days.

The forecast in the next few weeks is entirely dependent on the position of the upper high, as small wiggles in its position will govern whether we are hot and dry or slightly less hot with low storm chances. The latest data is indicating that it will shift away from us into the middle of next week, and that should allow temperatures to ease back and potentially bring a weak cold front into the picture, which could lead to storm chances returning by Tuesday.

Jack Maney