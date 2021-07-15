KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: July 15th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and breezy, scattered storms in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 91°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Storms tapering off late. Low of 69°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very near average, a few isolated storms possible. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 92. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Summer just isn’t in a hurry to kick back into high gear here on the south plains. While the western US has had a record-shattering summer, ours has been uncharacteristically wet and mild, and we’ll keep that trend going for the next week at least! Storms will stay in the forecast, and our temperatures will stay on the mild side. Today, we will be very close to average as the big western ridge has weakened enough to allow some storms to form. High temperatures for today will be in the low 90s, with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area especially by the 5pm time frame. Some of these could be on the strong side with wind gusts to 60mph being the primary threat.

Storms will start to taper off after sunset, with rain chances mostly diminished by about midnight. Tonight will be mild, with a low of 69.

Tomorrow, the western ridge will strengthen a bit and move closer, making storms less likely for tomorrow. Our temperatures should stay about the same, with a high of 92 for Friday and a 10% chance of widely isolated storms.

This pattern will persist through the weekend, with temperatures hovering right around the 90 degree mark and a few isolated storms possible each afternoon.

As we head toward Monday, rain chances will start to increase as our next cold front approaches the area. This will provide a more focused threat of storms, with heavy rainfall appearing possible given the very moist and tropical-like atmosphere we will have in place. The front will also give us another lasting cooldown, with highs staying in the mid to low 80s through the first half of next week. While it is still a long way out, the longer term forecast looks like we could maintain this unsettled weather, as global forecast models are trying to put a cutoff low pressure center over Texas for much of next week. I will not be betting my lunch on this just yet, but I feel confident at least saying that we won’t be seeing any triple digit heat anytime soon.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast Valid July 15th, 2021

Have a wonderful day!

Jack Maney

