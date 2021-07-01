KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: July 1st, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and humid. High of 87°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: A storm or two, but mostly dry. Low of 67°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cooler with scattered storms returning. High of 83°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Today will be our first day without meaningful rain chances in the last week! Can you believe we spent the entire last week of June below average? We’ll warm up a bit more today as a small area of high pressure spreads overhead and suppresses our rain chances for this afternoon, but it is NOT a return to form for the summertime! We will only warm up and dry out for today, as more changes are on the way for later on in the week.

Tomorrow, a cold front will slowly trek across our viewing area from NE to SW, putting a lid on that warming trend. The moisture that gave rise to all of our showers and storms over the last week will still be in place when the front arrives, so showers and storms will develop behind the front as it moves along. Current trends suggest a complex of storms moving south across the Texas panhandle and making a run towards Lubbock tomorrow evening. These could be on the strong side, but severe storms aren’t expected to be a major issue. The big thing we could see out of these storms is heavy rainfall and flash flooding, as the soil in the area is very saturated from the rain’s we’ve had so far, so much of the water we see from these storms will run off.

Another round of storms appears likely Saturday evening. Northwesterly flow aloft in association with the eastern US trough will aid in developing storms along the front range of New Mexico and sending them southeast toward the Lubbock area. This would arrive Saturday evening as a complex of thunderstorms once again. Rain chances will stick around for several more days, with rain chances appearing possible at least through Tuesday of next week.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Elsa has formed in the central Atlantic and is racing to the west at 25mph, very fast for a tropical system! It is expected to enter the Caribbean sea by Friday and will pose a threat to land, possibly entering the Gulf of Mexico by early next week. We will have to keep a close eye on this one, but thankfully its very fast forward speed should help limit its strengthening rate and will help mitigate flooding rainfall in its wake.

Hope you guys have a fantastic Thursday!

-Jack

