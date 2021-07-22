KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: July 22nd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Slightly below average temperatures and dry. High of 89°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 67°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer, with temperatures entering the 90s. High of 91. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

Summertime is on its way back, bringing about an end to the last month we’ve had of below average temperatures and above average rainfall. For today, though, we will get in one last afternoon with temperatures staying below normal for this time of the year, with a high of 89 and a breeze out of the south at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, another cool, calm, and clear night. Low temperatures near 67.

Tomorrow, once again continuing that warming trend. We should get over the 90 degree mark tomorrow afternoon, with overall very similar conditions to what we are seeing today.

There is one little source of hope in the forecast other than constant hot and dry. Over the weekend, an upper level low pressure system that has separated itself from the jet stream (cutoff low) will slowly meander across Texas from east to west. Counterclockwise spin around the low pressure center has given us northeasterly winds in the upper levels, which has helped to dry out much of the rich moisture we’ve had in place for the last several weeks, and that is one of the primary reasons we are keeping things dry this week. As the low slides to our west Friday night and into Saturday, the upper level flow switches directions to come out of the southeast, which will recover some of that upper level humidity and returns rain chances to the forecast. There is not a well-defined trigger to develop storms in place as this moves by, however, and we should keep rain chances low and widely scattered this weekend with overall light accumulations.

Once the cutoff low clears our area by the start of next week, a more typical July pattern sets up with upper level high pressure taking control once again over the plains. This will snuff out any rain chances we may have had and run our high temperatures above average through the middle of next week.

