KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: July 29th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!

Our forecast is looking a lot more unsettled in the long term, but at least the next few days will be pretty calm and close to normal. High temperatures will be very close to the daily average through Saturday, with a high this afternoon of 92 in the Lubbock metro under mostly sunny skies. Winds will stay mostly light, with a southeast breeze at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

The calm and settled weather will persist through Saturday, until our next cold front arrives on Sunday. Once that comes in, we’ll start feeling a lot more like we did for the first half of the month of July, with several days of storm chances and below average high temperatures in the 80s.

Have a great Thursday!