LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Friday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and mostly sunny, scattered thunderstorms developing in the evening. Chance of Rain: 20% High of 101°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: Storms fizzle after sunset, mostly dry overnight. Low of 75°. Winds SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot day with isolated storms in the afternoon and evening. Chance of rain: 20% High of 100°. Winds SW/SE 8-13 MPH.

Upper level high pressure dominates the forecast this week and will continue to bring hot and mostly dry weather with highs in the upper 90s to mid 100s, but there is one crucial detail that will possibly bring us a bit of relief from that heat this evening. The upper high is centered to our east, over the Deep South, and that gives us south to southwesterly winds in the upper levels, which is going to bring in some monsoon moisture to the region. That humidity will lead to cumulus development in the early afternoon, which will grow into scattered showers and thunderstorms by the early evening! Storm chances will be best out to the northwest, where an outflow boundary leftover from yesterday’s storm activity should provide better storm concentrations, but there is at least some potential for just about anywhere in our viewing area to see a storm this afternoon! Locations that wind up under the storms could see heavy rains and maybe one or two low-end severe wind gusts to 60 mph.

High-Res Model Output showing possible storms this evening!

Today’s Rain Chances.

Storms will fizzle this evening but could persist until after midnight if they manage to congeal together and form stronger updrafts. Otherwise, tonight will be warm and mostly dry, with a low of 75 degrees.

Tomorrow, we’ll do it all over again with another hot day and the chance of a few thunderstorms during the afternoon. The latest data looks like the moisture plume will be a bit further west, so rain chances look slightly lower tomorrow. Highs will be around 100 degrees in Lubbock, with hotter temperatures east.

This hot, occasionally stormy weather should hang around through Friday or Saturday, when the upper high will move further west and promote warmer and drier conditions this weekend. Triple digit highs look likely at least through Monday, but the high should move a bit further west next week. That should bring north to northwest winds in the upper levels, which would help to bring us at least a slow cooldown or a cold front next week, as well as returning the possibility of storm chances to the extended forecast.

Stay cool this afternoon and have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney