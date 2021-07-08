KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: July 8th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Hot and dry with light winds. High of 90°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH

Tonight: Cool and dry. Low of 67°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Another hot and dry day. High of 92°. Winds S 10-15 MPH.

The rain has ended, and now we get back to business as usual. High temperatures today will be right around the 90 degree mark, with unusually light winds out of the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Skies will be mostly clear, which will help us heat up this afternoon and feel a lot more typical for this time of the year.

Tonight, temperatures will cool off to the upper 60s and winds will stay light. We should stay mostly clear with no rain chances across the region.

Tomorrow, much the same story. The persistent upper level ridge that has been parked out west for the last several weeks will build to the east and keep us locked in with sinking motion aloft, which will suppress any chance at rainfall. High temperatures will rise a little higher tomorrow and perhaps a few less clouds, high of 92 with a south breeze at 10 to 15 mph.

As we get to Saturday, the weather once again becomes more interesting. An upper level trough will ride around the top of the big ridge and enter the great plains, which will shove the upper level ridge further to the west and allow a cold front to sneak into the region. This won’t be a strong front, but it will moderate our temperatures a bit and return us to below average, with storm chances returning thanks to the low pressure to our northeast and the lift the front will provide. Models are being pretty conservative with the amount of precipitation the front brings, however, indicating that the upper level support needed to generate widespread precipitation will arrive a bit later than the front, and most of the storms will initiate further south of our area. If this happens, storm chances will remain low, with just a few scattered storms around Sunday and Monday before the trough clears out and returns us to the influence of high pressure by the middle of next week.

Have a great Thursday, hope you all stay cool this afternoon!

