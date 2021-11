LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: A cool and clear day after Lubbock’s first freeze in the morning. High of 54°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cold, another light freeze possible just before dawn. Low of 30°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: A fair bit warmer, with temps returning to near average. High of 66°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.