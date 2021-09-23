KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 23rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Mostly sunny and a bit warmer. Elevated fire risk due to the wind. High of 84°. Winds S 15-20 MPH

Tonight: Cool and calm. Low of 55°. Winds S 0-5 MPH.

Tomorrow: More clouds, but otherwise nearly the same as today. High of 85°. Winds S 12-18 MPH.

The cold front that rolled through on Monday is still giving us great weather, and I’m sure breathing a sigh of relief. No more 90s! We will be a little warmer today than we were yesterday, though, with highs getting into the mid 80s here in the Hub City, and upper 80s east of the Caprock. A slight increase in cloudcover today as well, and winds will be a good deal stronger out of the south this afternoon, which could lead to a bit of elevated fire risk thanks to the amount of dry fuels we have in place. It has been over a month since our last significant rainfall (more than 0.1 inches).

Tonight, another mostly calm and clear night with winds lightening up after sunset. Temperatures will be cool once again, with a low of 55 expected.

For the next several days, our weather is going to be fairly stagnant. We will be in the gap between a big, powerful upper level trough over the midwest and a weaker cutoff low pressure center over the desert southwest. This means we will be under high pressure, but only by technicality. The high overhead is quite small and weak, but it will keep us mostly dry and a touch above average for the rest of this week and the weekend. Temperatures will stay in the mid-80s with partly to mostly sunny skies in place, still pretty good outdoor weather if you ask me!

By next week, another powerful upper level low coming onshore in the Pacific Northwest will initiate our next weather change. The cutoff low meandering to our west will get kicked like a football to the east with the next trough, and once that comes overhead, we should have enough moisture back in place in our area to get storm chances going. Right now the best chances appear to be coming on Tuesday. That said, setups like this with cutoff lows tend to be very sensitive to slight changes, so our chances of rain are still on fairly shaky ground for next week. Once get get the kicker trough closer in over the weekend, I’ll feel more comfortable with a yay or nay on storms for next week.

Have a terrific Thursday!

Jack Maney