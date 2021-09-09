KLBK Thursday AM Weather Update: September 9th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Warm and sunny. High of 92°. Winds S 10-15 MPH

Tonight: Cool, mostly clear. Low of 66°. Winds S 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Very hot and hardly a cloud in the sky. High of 98. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

We are about a week into meteorological fall, but it doesn’t feel like we’ve changed a thing from summer this week. Temperatures are expected to increase over the next few days into the upper 90s, but at least we have one more day of slightly less hot weather to go before we get there. Today’s high is expected at 92 in Lubbock, and the cold front we saw yesterday has swept much of the moisture we’ve had around the last few weeks away, which will keep us nearly cloud free and completely dry this afternoon. Winds are expected to return to southerly at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight, winds will come down a bit, with a mostly clear night and a low of 66.

Tomorrow, upper level high pressure will nose into our region and push our high temperatures up. Upper 90s are expected on the Caprock, and further east, triple digits are definitely going to be a possibility. We should peak at 98 degrees here Friday afternoon, definitely hot enough that outdoor activities won’t be all that fun. If you do have to be outside for prolonged periods this weekend, drink plenty of water and try to find time in the shade if you can.

Texas Tech gameday on Saturday will be hot as well, with bright sunny skies and temperatures staying hot in the upper 90s. At least there’s no chance of a rain delay, but the heat could be quite unpleasant. Again, for those heading to the game, heat safety precautions are a must. If you have any light colored gear to wear, this will be the weekend to use it! That and staying hydrated are very important.

Things should be a little less toasty as we head toward next week. The upper level ridge aloft will flatten out and weaken, which will allow our high temperatures to come down just a bit, but still staying well above our normal highs for this time of year, which should be in the mid to upper 80s. The weakening ridge could possibly allow a cold front into the area by the middle of next week, but we will be hot and dry at least until then.

Have a great Thursday!

Jack Maney