LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy. Low of 40°. Winds SSW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. Cold front late. High of 73°. Winds SW→NW 15-20 MPH.

Breezy conditions will remain around the region this evening. We will see a few more clouds move into the region, resulting in a partly cloudy sky. Winds out of the southwest will keep us warmer through the overnight hours, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH expected out of the south-southwest! Lows will only drop into the mid 30s to upper 40s by sunrise on Friday.

A warm and windy Friday will fall on the South Plains. Highs will vary from the mid 60s to mid 70s under a partly cloudy sky. Stronger winds will stick around the region, with gusts upwards of 40 MPH expected, especially over northern areas. Winds will shift from the southwest to the northwest late in the evening, as our next cold front enters the region. Gusts will remain close to 40 MPH behind the front, with lows falling into the upper 20s to low 40s by Saturday morning.

Cloudy, cold, and damp are three words used to describe Saturday’s forecast. A cloudy sky is expected across the region for most of the day. Cold air will lock in behind our front, resulting in area-wide high temperatures in the 40s! Winds will be out of the northeast for the first half of the day, before shifting to the southeast after lunch. Gusts upwards of 30 MPH are likely all day. Isolated to scattered showers will become likely after 2-4 PM, especially along and to the north of Highway 62/82. 0.10″-0.25″ will be possible along this region, with the rest of the KLBK viewing area seeing less than 0.10″. Be sure to bring a warm, waterproof jacket out to the Miracles Christmas Parade! The route will be along 34th street, from Avenue Q through Indiana Avenue. Parade starts at 6 PM. Saturday night through Sunday morning will be chilly and muggy, with lows slowly cooling into the mid 30s and mid 40s.

Mild and muggy conditions remain on Sunday. Highs top out in the mid 50s to mid 60s under a mostly cloudy sky, with isolated showers continuing over the northern half of the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the south around 10-15 MPH. We will dry out overnight through Monday morning, with lows only cooling into the mid 40s to mid 50s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 1st, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 1st:

Sunrise: 7:34 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 58°

Record High: 79° (2012)

Average Low: 31°

Record Low: 12° (1918)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

