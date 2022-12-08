LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clouds increase. Low of 40°. Winds NW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with showers late. High of 56°. Winds NW→S 10-15 MPH.

As we head into the overnight hours tonight, clouds are expected to begin to build back in from south to north. A partly to mostly cloudy sky is expected after midnight. Winds will shift from the northwest to the south behind a warm front that is expected to lift into the region. This will result in low temperatures by sunrise in the low to mid 50s over southeastern areas, with northwestern zones falling close to freezing.

A cloudy Friday is in store for the South Plains, with high temperatures peaking in the 50s to low 60s. Winds will be out of the south during the afternoon, with sustained speeds of 10-15 MPH expected. Showers will be possible during the afternoon hours, expected to linger overnight. Most areas will see less than 0.10″ of rainfall. Areas east of the Interstate 27/Highway 87 corridor will have the highest probability of seeing any activity. Lows will bottom out in the 40s by sunrise on Saturday.

Saturday will begin cloudy and damp, with isolated showers continuing until noon. After lunch, clouds will clear from west to east with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s to mid 60s! Winds will shift from the northwest to the northeast throughout the day, with sustained speeds of 12-18 MPH expected. A chilly overnight is expected, with lows in the low 30s to upper 40s.

Sunday will be warmer with a few clouds around the region. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to upper 60s, with winds out of the south at 12-18 MPH. Winds will remain breezy Sunday night into Monday morning as our next storm system begins to increase the pressure gradient over eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Lows will drop into the low 40s to mid 50s by Monday morning.

Extended Forecast:

Monday will be our last warmer than average day for the week. Highs will fall from the mid 60s to mid 70s on Monday, to the mid 40s to mid 50s on Tuesday. A strong front will pass through Monday night into Tuesday morning. Although a few showers will be possible, not much rain is expected. Instead, our biggest impacts will be seen with our temperatures. High and low temperatures are expected to remain below average for most of next week, likely lasting into Hanukkah, and even Christmas and Kwanzaa! Be sure to stay with your KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: December 8th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 8th:

Sunrise: 7:39 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:39 PM CDT

Average High: 56°

Record High: 78° (1970)

Average Low: 29°

Record Low: 3° (1917)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

