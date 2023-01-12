LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 28°. Winds NE→SW 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 62°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

A mostly clear and calm night is expected across the South Plains. Low temperatures are on track to bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Friday, with winds shifting from the northeast to the southwest. Sustained wind speeds will only be around 5-10 MPH.

A nice day is expected across the KLBK viewing area for Friday! Highs will range from the mid 50s to the mid 60s under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be mild for mid-January, as lows only cool into the upper 20s to low 40s.

Stronger winds will return for Saturday. Gusts as high as 40-45 MPH are expected across eastern New Mexico and out westernmost counties in Texas. The rest of the region will see gusts as high as 30-35 MPH under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will peak in the 60s to low 70s. Temperatures will settle into the mid 30s to upper 40s by sunrise Sunday.

As we wrap up the weekend, warmer temperatures and stronger winds will be the focus of the forecast. Wind gusts as high as 50 MPH are likely on Sunday, with strongest wind gusts occurring north of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Sustained speeds of 25-30 MPH are expected region-wide. High temperatures will range from the 60s to upper 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Blowing dust will also be possible. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain windy, as lows once again fall into the mid 30s to upper 40s.

Extended Forecast:

As we start the week, our Martin Luther King Jr. holiday looks to remain warm and breezy. Highs will be 10-15 degrees above average. On Tuesday, winds remain strong as they shift to the south ahead of our next cold front. Some showers will be possible later in the day, becoming more scattered overnight. Not everyone will see rain. The best chance for any precipitation looks to remain off the Caprock over the Rolling Plains. Temperatures will fall back close to their seasonal averages on Wednesday and Thursday, with breezy conditions remaining around the KLBK viewing area.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 12th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 12th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:59 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 77° (1953)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -10° (1918)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

