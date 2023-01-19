LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly to mostly. Low of 31°. Winds SSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Few clouds. High of 60°. Winds S 15-20 MPH.

Another chilly night is in store for the South Plains tonight. We will see a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the area, with winds out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH expected. By sunrise on Friday, low temperatures will bottom out anywhere from the low 20s to the mid 30s. Coldest temperatures will occur over northwestern areas, with the warmest temperatures remaining off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains.

Winds will be a little stronger around the region for Friday. Gusts upwards of 30-35 MPH will be possible out of the south, with sustained speeds of 15-20 MPH expected. These southerly winds will help warm us up, with highs peaking in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Warmest temperatures will occur over southern locations, with northern areas staying close to seasonal averages. We will see more clouds later in the day, especially over the northern South Plains. A few sprinkles will be possible north of Highway 70 overnight, with maybe even a few snowflakes making their way into the mix. Temperatures will be quite chilly by sunrise on Saturday, settling into the low 20s to mid 30s.

Colder temperatures will return on Saturday, with highs varying from the mid 40s to the mid 50s under a mostly sunny sky. Northwesterly winds will be breezy at times, gusting as high as 30-35 MPH. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be very cold, as lows settle in the upper 10s to low 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temperatures, and turn off your automated yard sprinklers.

A very typical January day is in store for eastern New Mexico and western Texas on Sunday. High temperatures are on track to reach the 50s under a mostly sunny sky, with sustained wind speeds calming to 12-18 MPH. Winds will shift from the northwest to the south throughout the day, as our next storm system begins to inch closer to the region. Lows will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight into Monday morning.

Extended Forecast:

We are continuing to monitor a storm system that is expected to arrive in the South Plains on Monday of next week. Data is not in total agreement with this system as of Thursday evening. One of our forecast models, the GFS, has this storm system tracking through the region quicker than the other models, resulting in a lesser likelihood of snowfall across the KLBK viewing area. Other models, the CMC and EURO, show this storm system being a little slower, and moving further to the south. If this were to happen, we would have a higher likelihood of seeing accumulating snowfall for most of the KLBK viewing area! As of right now, there are still a lot of uncertainties up in the air. We will have a better understanding of what to expect by Saturday night. Until then, your First Warning Weather Team will continue to monitor the latest trends of this system. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App. The forecast for next week depends on the exact track of this storm system, so a very low degree of confidence currently exists with the forecast from Monday through Thursday. However, it does look like temperatures will trend below average for all of next week.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 19th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 19th:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:06 PM CDT

Average High: 55°

Record High: 80° (2000)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: 0° (1943 & 1963)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

