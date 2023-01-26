LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low of 24°. Winds SW 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 50°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be cold and clear around the region, with some snowpack remaining around northern areas. Here, temperatures will bottom out in the 10s and 20s, with the rest of the region bottoming out in the 20s to low 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH, keeping temperatures warmer than where they’ve been over the past several nights.

Friday will be warmer across the region as our remaining snowpack continues to melt. Areas that still have snow on the ground will only warm into the 30s and 40s, with the rest of the region peaking in the upper 40s to upper 50s. We’ll see a mostly sunny sky around the region throughout the day before clouds begin to build back in late. Winds will be out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Clouds will hang around overnight, as lows settle in the 20s to low 30s.

Get out and enjoy the warmer day on Saturday! Highs will be in the 50s and 60s under a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the west-southwest around 12-18 MPH. Our next cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning, dropping temperatures into the upper 10s to lower 30s by sunrise on Sunday.

Winter lovers rejoice! Much colder air is expected across the KLBK viewing area on Sunday, with highs in the 40s to low 50s area-wide. Winds will be out of the northeast, occasionally gusting close to 30 MPH. We will see a partly cloudy sky around the area, with clouds beginning to increase overnight. Lows are on track to dip into the 10s and 20s around eastern New Mexico and western Texas.

Extended Forecast:

All eyes are focused on Monday through Thursday of next week. The latest data suggests that we could see not one, not two, but three bouts of winter weather across the South Plains! There are still a lot of uncertainties in regard to precipitation, but one thing is certain. It is going to be COLD! Highs will struggle to warm above freezing each day for areas along and south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Northern areas may stay below freezing for several days. Your First Warning Weather Team will continue to monitor the latest trends on these system. You can stay up to date with the latest information on Facebook, Twitter, our website at everythinglubbock.com/klbk-weather/, and in the First Warning Weather App. The exact type of winter precipitation will be much more difficult to iron out with this system. A mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow will be possible.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 26th, 2023

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 26th:

Sunrise: 7:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:12 PM CDT

Average High: 56°

Record High: 78° (1953 & 1975)

Average Low: 28°

Record Low: 7° (1966)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

