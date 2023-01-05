LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Low of 39°. Winds SW 10-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and windy. High of 71°. Winds SW→NW 15-20 MPH.

Tonight will be mild and breezy at times across the South Plains. A partly cloudy sky is expected across the region as high altitude clouds move in from the west-southwest. Sustained winds of 10-15 MPH are expected out of the southwest, with gusts occasionally exceeding 20 MPH. By sunrise on Friday, lows will range anywhere from the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Friday will be warm and windy around eastern New Mexico and western Texas! A cold front will be approaching the region from the west. This will increase our pressure gradient ahead of the front, resulting in some compressional heating and stronger winds. Highs will peak anywhere from the low 60s over northwestern areas, to the mid and upper 70s over southeastern areas. Winds will gust out of the southwest, throughout the day, upwards of 35-40 MPH. During the evening and overnight hours, our cold front will pass through the region. This will shift our winds to the northwest behind the front, with gusts as high as 40 MPH. Low temperatures will fall into the mid 20s to low 40s by sunrise Saturday, with most of the Caprock falling below freezing.

Cooler temps will filter into the KLBK viewing area behind our cold front on Saturday. Winds will be out of the northwest earlier in the day, gusting upwards of 25-30 MPH. Winds will shift back to the southeast later in the day. Highs will climb into the 50s to mid 60s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will see a break in the clouds Saturday night through Sunday morning, resulting in colder temperatures. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s to mid 30s.

We remain above average on Sunday as high temperatures climb into the mid 50s to mid 60s. We’ll keep a few clouds around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 12-18 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain mild, as lows only cool into the upper 20s to low 40s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: January 5th, 2023.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, January 5th:

Sunrise: 7:52 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:53 PM CDT

Average High: 54°

Record High: 82° (1927)

Average Low: 27°

Record Low: -4° (1971)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx