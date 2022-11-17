LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday night weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Low of 25°. Winds S→NE 12-18 MPH.

Tomorrow: Bitter cold! High of ↓34°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

A strong cold front will pass through the South Plains late tonight through Friday morning. This will shift our winds from the south to the northeast, with gusts approaching 25-30 MPH. Clouds will increase behind the front, resulting in a mostly cloudy post-frontal sky.

Friday will be the coldest day that the South Plains has seen since winter of last year! Highs will most likely occur before sunrise, peaking in the mid 30s to low 40s. We will keep a cloudy sky around the region throughout the day, with daytime temps only rebounding into the upper 20s to mid 40s. Winds will remain out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH, making it feel like the 10s and 20s all day long. Later in the evening, areas of patchy drizzle and mist will develop. With temperatures being below freezing, this will will likely lead to some black ice over the region. Be sure to drive with caution on area roadways! Lows will bottom out in the mid 10s to upper 20s by sunrise on Saturday, with freezing drizzle and light snow remaining possible.