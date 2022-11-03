LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Breezy with storms east. Low of 52°. Winds S→W 18-22 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and strong winds. High of ↓63°. Winds W 20-25 MPH.

Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop over eastern areas after midnight tonight. Areas off the Caprock have the highest likelihood of seeing any activity. Timing will be from Midnight through 8 AM. Damaging winds and large hail will be the main concerns, although an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Severe weather threat categories for Thursday night of November 3rd, 2022.

Temperatures will vary quite a bit across the region overnight, bottoming out in the upper 30s to lower 60s. Winds will remain strong, shifting from the south to the west behind our cold front. Gusts around 40 MPH are expected. Coldest temperatures will occur over northwestern areas, with warmest temperatures remaining over southeastern areas.

Isolated showers will remain possible on Friday as a low pressure system tracks through the Texas Panhandle. Most of the rain should come to an end by 5 PM. High temperatures will most likely occur before sunrise on Friday, peaking in the upper 50s to mid 60s! Daytime temperatures will only warm back into the mid 50s to lower 60s. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with strong westerly winds upwards of 20-30 MPH. Gusts could exceed 40 MPH for some! Friday night into Saturday morning will be cold, with lows bottoming out in the upper 20s to upper 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temperatures. A light frost/freeze is possible along and to the north of the Highway 62/82 corridor.

After a cold start, warmer temperatures will return to the KLBK viewing area Saturday afternoon. Strong southwesterly winds will allow highs to return to the mid 60s to mid 70s under a sunny sky! Winds are expected to be sustained around 18-22 MPH, with gusts as high as 30 MPH likely. Saturday night into Sunday morning will be warmer, too. Lows only drop into the low 40s to mid 50s.

Don’t forget to roll your clocks back 1 hour Saturday night into Sunday morning. Daylight Saving Time officially ends at 2 AM.

Sunday will be even warmer across the region, with high temperatures soaring into the mid 70s to mid 80s! Southwesterly winds of 12-18 MPH will make for occasional breezy conditions under a sunny sky. Sunset will be at 5:50 PM CDT in Lubbock on Sunday. Sunday night into Monday morning will remain mild, as lows only cool into the 40s to mid 50s.

Extended Forecast:

Warm temperatures will hang around eastern New Mexico and western Texas for the first half of next week. Highs stay in the 70s to low 80s, with morning lows in the 40s to mid 60s from Monday through Wednesday. By Thursday, our next cold front will begin to approach the region. Highs will fall into the mid 60s to mid 70s on Thursday, with a stray shower or two possible. Winds will increase once again, with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH out of the southeast for Tuesday and Wednesday, before shifting to the northwest on Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 3rd, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 3rd:

Sunrise: 8:08 AM CDT

Sunset: 6:53 PM CDT

Average High: 69°

Record High: 88° (2005)

Average Low: 41°

Record Low: 7° (1991)

Have a terrific Thursday, South Plains! Stay safe!

-Jacob

