LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 48°. Winds WSW 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy. High of 82°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH.

Calm and comfortable conditions will remain around the KLBK viewing area this evening into the overnight hours. A clear sky will remain around the region, with winds out of the west-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Around sunrise on our Friday, low temperatures will settle in the low 40s to mid 50s.

A warm and windy weekend is in store for the South Plains! Highs for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will peak in the upper 70s to upper 80s, with a stray 90 degree or two occurring off the Caprock, across the Rolling Plains on Saturday or Sunday. A partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky is expected each day. High School Football looks like a go Friday night, with kickoff temps in the 70s and 80s. We’ll have a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southwest around 15-20 MPH. Strong winds will hang around for Texas Tech’s homecoming game on Saturday! Gusts as high as 40 MPH will be possible after the 2 PM kickoff against West Virginia. Gametime temps will be in the 80s throughout the entirety of the game. Strongest winds arrive on Sunday, with gusts exceeding 40 MPH out of the southwest at times. Morning lows will remain in the upper 40s to mid 60s each morning. By late Sunday evening, our next cold front will begin to enter the Texas Panhandle. This will bring some changes to the region next week.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures drop as rain chances increase early next week. Highs will vary from the 50s to the low 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week. Rain and storm chances return to the forecast for Monday and Tuesday, with the highest probability of rainfall existing over northern areas. Some storms could be on the strong to severe side off the Caprock across the Rolling Plains on Monday. Less storms are expected on Tuesday, with just more of a light to moderate rain expected. Winds will remain breezy, and quite variable in direction as a strong low pressure system tracks through the South Plains behind the cold front. Gusts could exceed 35-45 MPH at times. Our weather will begin to calm down by Thursday, with sunshine and 70s returning to the region. We will be watching for the possibility of our first freeze over the northern half of the South Plains on Tuesday and Wednesday mornings. Lows in the low 30s to upper 40s are expected then. Be sure to stay up to date on the latest forecast from your First Warning Weather Team on social media, everythinglubbock.com, and in the First Warning Weather App!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: October 20th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 20th:

Sunrise: 7:56 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:07 PM CDT

Average High: 74°

Record High: 93° (2012)

Average Low: 47°

Record Low: 25° (1916)

Have a phenomenal Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

