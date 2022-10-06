LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Scattered showers, especially west. Low of 58°. Winds NE 8-12 MPH.

Tomorrow: Isolated showers and storms. High of 75°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Isolated showers will return to the region this evening into the overnight hours. Highest probability of rainfall will exist over western areas, especially west of Highway 385. We will keep a partly to mostly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the northeast around 8-12 MPH. Temperatures will settle into the 50s to low 60s by sunrise on Friday. Some patchy fog could occur in areas that have seen recent rainfall. If you happen to drive through any, remember to keep your headlights on low beam!

We will round out the work week with scattered showers and storms across the South Plains for our Friday. High temperatures will range from the mid 60s to mid 80s, with the coolest temperatures occurring in eastern New Mexico and extreme western Texas. We will keep a mostly cloudy sky around all of the KLBK viewing area. Scattered showers and storms will hang around through the evening and overnight hours. Friday night football games will have to deal with the rain, and possibly even a few storms! No severe weather is expected, but some storms will produce dangerous cloud to ground lightning. Remember to go indoors when thunder roars. Friday night into Saturday morning will be muggy and cool, with lows in the low 50s to low 60s.

Isolated showers and storms remain in the forecast for Saturday. Behind a weak cold front, high temperatures will be much cooler! The entire region will see below average high temperatures, only warming into the low 60s to mid 70s. A mostly cloudy sky will remain across the area. Winds will be out of the east, with gusts as high as 20-30 MPH. Showers will linger overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, with lows in the mid 40s to upper 50s.

Cooler temps and wet conditions will remain the focal point of our forecast for Sunday! Highs stay in the 60s to upper 70s under a cloudy sky. Sustained winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH are expected throughout the day. Showers will be scattered in nature, and not everyone will see rainfall. Showers will hang around Sunday night into Monday morning, with lows settling in the mid 40s to low 60s.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms look to become more widespread on Monday of next week! Highs will remain in the 60s and 70s. Some areas could see an additional 1-2″ of rainfall on Monday alone. Some storms are expected, but nothing looks to turn severe at this time. Rain will quickly taper off on Tuesday, with Wednesday looking drier with more sunshine across the region. Highs will warm back into the 70s to low 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak cold front looks to move through the South Plains Wednesday night into Thursday, helping to drop high temperatures back into the mid 60s to upper 70s for Thursday. Morning lows will remain in the mid 40s to low 60s each morning. Winds will be breezy at times throughout next week, with gusts as high as 20-30 MPH possible each day. If you haven’t done so already, be sure to download the KLBK First Warning Weather App to track showers and storms across the region!

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, October 6th:

Sunrise: 7:45 AM CDT

Sunset: 7:25 PM CDT

Average High: 79°

Record High: 94° (1931 & 1939)

Average Low: 52°

Record Low: 34° (2001)

