LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: Sunny and chilly with light winds. High of 45°. Winds ESE 10-15 MPH.

Tonight: Cold and calm. Low of 25°. Winds NE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cold. High of 39°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

Colder weather is here to stay this week as temperatures continue trending downward. Today will be another chilly day with highs only reaching the mid 40s across most of the south plains despite plenty of sunshine. Winds will be light out of the east-southeast.

The big upper level storm system that has been giving large portions of the US wild weather will continue slowly spinning over the great plains, with Lubbock remaining on the cool and dry back side of the system through tomorrow. A few clouds will move in tonight and help keep lows tomorrow from being quite so cold, with mid 20s expected tomorrow morning. The clouds will not be an all day deal tomorrow, but they will help to keep us on the cooling trend with cold highs in the upper 30s and low 40s tomorrow.

Temps will start to rebound a bit by Saturday after another bitterly cold morning, though we will still be on the cool side of average with temps in the upper 40s to low 50s around the beginning of next week. Another weak disturbance will bring around a bit of cloudcover Sunday and Monday, but precipitation chances look to remain scant.

We are still about one week away from our next major arctic plunge, and it is looking to bring Jack Frost’s chill to the South Plains just before the Christmas holiday weekend! The arctic front is expected to arrive around Thursday of next week, and it will likely send temperatures below freezing for highs by Friday. For now, this front is looking like it will pass through with little to no precipitation, which doesn’t bode well for our chances of a white Christmas, but at least we will have the cold air for sure. Stay tuned for updates!

Jack Maney