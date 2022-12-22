LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday morning weather update.

Today: Partly cloudy. Dangerously cold. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. High of 18°. Winds NNE 25-30 MPH, gusts ~30-40 MPH.

Tonight: Dangerously cold. Low of 4°. Wind chills ~10-20 degrees below 0. Winds NNE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Still cold. High of 22°. Winds NE 10-15 MPH.

A Weather Aware Day continues for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022 and Friday, December 23rd, 2022. A strong arctic air mass will settle into the South Plains, providing us with upwards of 80 hours of continuous sub-freezing temperatures.

Highs on Thursday occurred before sunrise, as temperatures ‘peaked’ in the mid 40s to low 30s. Throughout the day, temperatures will continue falling across the region. Daytime temps will only rebound into the 10s to mid 20s, with strong winds gusting upwards of 40-50 MPH out of the north.

High Temperatures for Thursday, December 22nd, 2022.

Later in the day, winds will begin to subside. However, these strong winds will bring our feel like temperatures down to 10-20 degrees below zero! Tonight, those wind chill values will be even colder, bottoming out nearly 20-30 degrees below zero! These types of wind chill values are dangerously low, and could result in frostbite in as little as 15-20 minutes! As a result, a Wind Chill Warning has been issued for Lubbock and points north through Noon Friday!

Wind chill alerts valid through Noon CST Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

The remainder of the KLBK viewing area is under a wind chill Noon Friday. Thursday night into Friday morning will be the coldest night that we’ve seen around the area since last winter. Some areas will see low temperatures below 0 across the southern Panhandle. Most of us will bottom out in the lower single digits to lower 10s.

Forecast low temperatures by sunrise on Friday, December 23rd, 2022.

Bring in any pets or plants that are sensitive to the colder temperatures. Make sure all outdoor pipes are properly insulated and water faucets are shut off. Leave cabinet doors open inside of your home if they have water pipes in them that are also on an exterior wall of your home. Lastly, check on your people! Make sure your neighbors and loved ones have an adequate source of heat, and are able to keep warm!