LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Thursday morning weather update!

Today: After a cold start in the mid 20s, Thursday will be an excellent outdoor day as we finally bring the winds down to gentle levels at 10 to 15 mph and temperatures come up a bit to the lower 60s for highs, with a high of 62 degrees in Lubbock. Fair skies with abundant sunshine will make this the best outdoor day in the coming week, so make some plans to get outside!

Tonight: Overnight winds will be slightly breezy, which will help to prevent our temperatures from dropping down as much as Thursday morning, with a low expected at 40 degrees in Lubbock. Winds of 10 to 15 mph out of the southwest will continue through the night.

Tomorrow: Temps rise even more for Friday, with highs reaching a peak in the low to mid 70s by the end of the week. Lubbock’s high will be around 73 degrees, nearly 20 degrees above normal! This will coincide with a bit of an increase in wind speeds, but they should stay at acceptable levels around 15 to 20 mph, sometimes gusting as high as 30mph. A weak cold front will arrive in the late evening and shift winds to the northwest into the overnight. Overall Friday is still looking like a good day to get outdoors and enjoy this streak of above normal temperatures.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures come down for Saturday as north winds remain in control of our weather, with highs going from far above normal to slightly above normal in the upper 50s to low 60s. After a chilly morning, the afternoon looks nice with fairly light winds out of the north and mostly sunny skies.

Sunday looks to stay cool with highs in the low to mid 60s. Dry conditions are expected to continue, with little chance of precipitation and winds returning to southwesterly and a bit stronger, from 12 to 18 mph.

Temperatures will begin warming up once again with breezy and mostly sunny conditions for Monday, highs in the mid to upper 60s and winds reaching 18 to 23 mph out of the west.

A weak cold front looks possible around next Tuesday morning, though this will pass through dry and with only limited impact to our temperatures and less than 12 hours of northwest winds. Highs will drop slightly to the mid 60s, but otherwise little impact is expected.

Winds become even stronger by Wednesday as jet stream winds move overhead from an approaching stronger upper level trough. Cloudcover will increase somewhat, as will temperatures with the southwesterly winds inducing downslope warming. A somewhat stronger cold front will be possible around next Thursday, but it looks like we will remain near and above normal with few rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Jack Maney