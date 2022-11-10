LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday night weather update.

Tonight: Cold and breezy. Low of 35°. Winds NE 15-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy and cold. High of ↓48°. Winds NE 12-18 MPH.

Tonight: A strong cold front will continue to push through the region. By 2 AM, it should exit to our south into the Permian Basin. Winds will shift to the northeast behind the front, with gusts as high as 30-35 MPH possible. Lows will plummet into the upper 20s over northern areas, with southern regions staying in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Friday: A cold and blustery Veterans Day is expected across eastern New Mexico and western Texas. Here at KLBK, we are eternally grateful for the dedication of our service members and their families, and we appreciate each and everyone of the sacrifices that they all have made. High temperatures will peak in the mid to upper 40s before sunrise, with temperatures only warming back into the mid to low 40s during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the northeast around 12-18 MPH under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. A Freeze Watch is currently in effect from 8 PM Friday night, lasting through 8 AM Saturday morning. This will most likely be upgraded to a Freeze Warning. A widespread is expected across the South Plains overnight, with lows falling into the upper 10s to low 30s. Be sure to bring in any pets or plants sensitive to the colder temps, make sure your loved ones and neighbors have an adequate source of heat, and make sure your outdoor water lines are properly insulated. Also, TURN OFF YOUR SPRINKLERS!!!!

Saturday: We are expected to return to the 50s for Saturday for areas along and to the south of the Highway 62/82 corridor. Areas to the north will warm into the mid and upper 40s. If you’re headed out to watch Texas Tech take on Kansas, you’ll want to bundle up! Temperatures will be in the mid 40s around kickoff, before falling into the low to mid 30s by the end of the game. Overnight lows will dip into the mid 20s to mid 30s by sunrise on Sunday.

Sunday: Sunday will be the warmest day out of the next seven. Highs will return to the mid 50s to mid 60s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 12-18 MPH. Late Sunday night, our next strong storm system will arrive. This will result in Monday’s high temperatures occurring shortly after midnight, with temperatures settling into the mid 20s to low 40s by sunrise.

Extended Forecast:

A mixed bag of precipitation will be possible on multiple occasions next week! Right now, the only consensus with the models is that northern areas, especially those north of Highway 70, will see a light dusting up to an inch of snow. Areas north of the Highway 62/82 corridor will see a few flakes mix in with a cold rain. Highs will fall back into the 30s and 40s, with morning lows remaining in the teens to low 30s. Be sure to drive safely on area roads, and remember those freeze and cold safety tips!

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: November 10th, 2022

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, November 10th:

Sunrise: 7:14 AM CDT

Sunset: 5:48 PM CDT

Average High: 66°

Record High: 85° (1927)

Average Low: 38°

Record Low: 19° (1950)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

