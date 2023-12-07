Good evening!

Tonight we are seeing a few more clouds head into the South Plains. Lubbock will reach a low of 40 degrees with winds shifting out of the west

Tomorrow we are seeing elevated fire conditions heighten across the southern TX Panhandle with high wind speeds. Lubbock will peak into the 70s, seeing a high of 71 degrees. There will be a lot of sunshine with mostly clear skies.

Extended Forecast:

Friday night will begin the cool down; reaching freezing once again with a low of 32.

Saturday will be (barely) warming to 47 degrees with a 10% chance of precipitation for what looks like the morning hours; winds will shift from the north northwest at heavier speeds of 15-20 mph. There will be the possibility for some snow, but small to no accumulation is expected as of now.

Saturday night isn’t looking so fun; Lubbock will hit a low of 23 degrees for a hard freeze. Sunday will peak back into the 50s – 60s for most. Lubbock’s high will reach 55 degrees for the day.

Sunday night will still remain chilly with a low of 28 and Monday kicking off the week with a high of 60 and eastern winds at 10-15 mph.

Monday night will cool down to 29 degrees and Tuesday seeing a high of 55 with northeastern winds blowing at 10-15 mph.

Tuesday night not warming much, with a low of 36 and Wednesday warming to 47 with a good chance of precipitation. We are looking at a 30% chance for Wednesday and Thursday already.

Wednesday night will be cool with a low of 37 and Thursday barely warming to 46, being the coldest expected day for the week so far!

Soak up the sun and head out to the mall to get that Christmas shopping done!

-Kathryn