This Evening & Tonight:

Clear to mostly clear conditions and another colder night is forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this evening and tonight. Low temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. The wind will be out of the west-northwest 5 to 15 mph.



Sunset is at 5:47 PM CST.



Friday:

Sunny and milder weather is forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High temperatures will warm into the middle and the upper 50s. It’ll be breezy at times with the wind out of the northwest 10 to 20 mph.



Sunrise is at 7:51 AM CST.

Extended Forecast:

A dry weather pattern continues across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains through at least the first day of 2024 on Monday. Long-range forecast models continue to show a slight chance for showers back in the forecast on Tuesday.

High temperatures on Friday will range from the middle to the upper 50s. It’ll be briefly warmer on Saturday with daytime highs in the lower to the middle 60s. It’ll start turning cooler on Sunday (New Year’s Eve) with daytime highs dropping back into a range from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Highs on Monday (New Year’s Day) and Tuesday will range from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. Wednesday’s high temperatures will range from the upper 40s to the middle 50s. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast highs on Thursday.



Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. Lows Saturday morning will be in the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Middle 20s to the middle 30s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday (New Year’s Eve). Morning lows on Monday (New Year’s Day) will range from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. Lows Tuesday morning will range from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Wednesday’s morning lows will range from the lower 20s to the lower 30s. Middle 20s to lower 30s are the forecast morning lows on Thursday.

Drought Update:

No changes were noted in the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) released on Thursday, December 28. Most of the Rolling Plains and a decent portion of the South Plains remains classified in “drought-free” (D0) status. This includes the Lubbock metro area. Otherwise, the USDM update showed moderate stage (D1) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the northwestern South Plains. Portions of the far northern and western South Plains, along with the southern South and Rolling Plains remain classified in “abnormally dry” (D0) status.

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, December 28:

Sunrise: 7:51 AM CST

Sunset: 5:47 PM CST

Normal High: 54°

Normal Low: 27°

Record High: 81° (1928)

Record Low: -2° (1924)

This Evening & Tonight: Night: Clear to mostly clear and cold. Lows ranging from the upper 10s to the upper 20s. West-northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, milder and breezy at times. Highs in the middle to the upper 50s. Northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: A clear sky with lows ranging from the middle 20s to the lower 30s. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.



Saturday: Sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the lower to the middle 60s. Breezy at times with a southwest wind 10-20 mph.

