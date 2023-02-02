LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

Tonight:

Another cold night is ahead across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with low temperatures ranging from the upper 10s to the lower 20s. Be careful as there might still be some icy patches around overnight and Friday morning. The wind will be light out of the north around 5-10 mph.

Friday:

We’ll end the work and school week with nicer weather and milder temperatures. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny with a southwest wind 5-10 mph. High temperatures will range from the middle to the upper 50s. This is pretty close to near-normal for February 3. The normal high for Friday is 58° in Lubbock.

Extended Forecast:

After our recent bout of cold weather and wintry precipitation, we’ve got dry and warmer weather ahead heading into the weekend and early next week across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Cooler weather returns by Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Forecast models show the next chance for precipitation Tuesday night and on Wednesday. At this point, it appears to all be in the form of rain.

High temperatures on Friday will range from the middle to the upper 50s. Even warmer weather returns over the weekend with upper 60s on Saturday and lower to middle 70s on Sunday. We’ll hold in the lower to middle 70s on Monday. Cooler weather returns on Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures dropping back to a range from the upper 40s to lower 50s. It’ll be a little milder on Thursday with middle to upper 50s returning.



Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the upper 10s to the lower 20s. Low temperatures over the weekend will be milder and range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Monday morning lows will be even milder, with upper 30s to lower 40s expected. We’ll drop back into the middle 30s for lows Tuesday morning. Low temperatures will range from the upper 20s to the lower 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, February 2)

Drought Update:

Moderate to severe drought conditions continue to be reported across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, February 3:

Sunrise: 7:42 AM CST

Sunset: 6:20 PM CST

Normal High: 58°

Normal Low: 29°

Record High: 81° (2021)

Record Low: 4° (1972)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold with lows ranging from the upper 10s to the middle 20s. North wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny and milder with highs ranging from the middle to upper 50s. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: A few clouds and cold with lows ranging from the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest wind 10-20 mph.



