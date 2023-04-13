LUBBOCK, Texas — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, April 13)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

This Afternoon, This Evening & Tonight:

Clouds will return this afternoon and linger around into the evening hours. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms later this afternoon and this evening over portions of the area. It’ll stay breezy with a south wind 15-25 mph this afternoon and through tonight. There could be some occasional wind gusts up to 30 mph. Clouds will be on the decrease later this evening and overnight with mostly clear conditions returning. Highs this afternoon will top out in the middle 80s. Lows tonight will be in the lower to the middle 50s.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm across the northern South Plains Thursday afternoon and Thursday evening. An isolated damaging wind gust or two is possible.

Severe Weather Outlook: Thursday PM

(Source: Storm Prediction Center) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Friday:

Windy weather and fire weather concerns are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. Sky conditions will be mostly sunny, but patchy blowing dust is expected in the afternoon and into the evening. High temperatures will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s (cooler to the west and warmer to the east). The wind will be out of the west-southwest 15-25 mph in the morning, but will increase to 20-30 mph in the afternoon.

Fire Weather Watch

(Valid: Friday, April 14)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

SPC Fire Weather Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, April 14)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)



Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is also another slight chance for thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday of next week. Breezy to windy weather is expected daily over the extended forecast period.



Daytime highs Thursday afternoon will be in the middle 80s. On Friday, our daytime highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s (cooler west and warmer east). Cooler weather returns on Saturday with highs dropping back in the lower to the middle 70s. We’ll hold in the middle 70s for highs on Sunday. Warmer weather returns by Monday with daytime highs back into the middle 80s. Middle to upper 80s are forecast for Tuesday and upper 80s to the lower 90s on Wednesday.



Morning lows on Friday will be in the lower to the middle 50s. Saturday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 40s to the lower 80s. It’ll be chillier Sunday morning with lows ranging from the middle 30s to the lower 40s. We’ll climb back into the lower to the middle 40s for morning lows on Monday. Lower to middle 50s are the forecast lows for Tuesda and Wednesday morning.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, April 13)

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Drought Update:

Severe to extreme drought conditions continue to dominate across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is still a small area of moderate drought to the west and southwest of Lubbock. Below is the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

(As of Thursday, April 13) (Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com/KLBK News)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, April 13:

Sunrise: 7:19 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:17 PM CDT

Normal High: 76°

Normal Low: 46°

Record High: 91° (2006)

Record Low: 26° (1957)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Afternoon, This Evening & Tonight: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms through late evening. Decreasing clouds by late evening and overnight with mostly clear conditions returning. Breezy with lows in the lower to the middle 50s. South wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Friday: Mostly sunny and windy with patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the upper 70s to the middle 80s. West-southwest wind 20-30 mph.



Friday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows ranging from the middle 40s to the lower 50s. West wind 15-25 mph with occasional gusts up to 30 mph.



Saturday: Sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the lower to the middle 70s. Northwest wind 15-20 mph.

Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser