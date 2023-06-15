LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, June 15)

Was it hot enough for you today? Thursday marked the warmest day of the year so far in Lubbock. The official high was 98° at Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport.



This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear conditions are forecast for this evening across the South Plains an the Rolling Plains. It’ll be few degrees cooler tonight for some areas. Low temperatures tonight will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. The wind be out of the west-northwest 10 to 20 mph.

Sunset this evening is at 8:59 PM CDT.

Friday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are on tap Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Daytime high temperatures will be “cooler” for some locations, while others will remain hot. Highs will range from the upper 80s to the low 100s. The “cooler” highs will be to the north, while the “warmer” highs will be found to the south. The wind will be out of the northwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning, then shift southeast in the afternoon.



Sunrise is at 6:37 AM CDT and sunset is at 8:59 PM CDT.



Extended Forecast:

Forecast models show a very small chance for a stray thunderstorm across the far eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains Saturday afternoon and evening. Long range forecast models hint at another small chance for a afternoon and evening thunderstorm next week Tuesday through Thursday. However, the precipitation chances are very low (10 percent at best). For now, we’ll keep the extended forecast dry. Otherwise, above average daytime heat is forecast.



We note the Storm Prediction Center has portions of the eastern South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for a severe thunderstorm or two Saturday PM. If a storm or two develops, it could produce large hail and damaging wind gusts. The tornado threat is low but not zero.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 3

(Valid: Saturday, June 17, 2023)

Daytime high temperatures on Friday will range from the upper 80s to the very low 100s. Middle to upper 90s are forecast on Saturday and Sunday. It’ll turn hotter next week with highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s for Monday through Wednesday. It’ll turn slightly “cooler” on Thursday with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the very low 100s.

Low temperatures Friday morning will range from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. Middle 60s are forecast for Saturday morning and lower to middle 60s on Sunday morning. Morning lows will be warmer next week and range from middle 60s to the middle 70s Monday through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, June 15)

Summer Solstice on Wednesday, June 21:

Summer will official arrive on the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Wednesday, June 21. The summer solstice will occur at 9:57 AM CDT. The summer solstice also marks the longest day of the year!

Summer Solstice

(Summer Arrives Wednesday, June 21, 2023)

Drought Update:

We continue to see major improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains are now classified as “drought-free” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.



Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, June 15:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 109° (1939)

Record Low: 49° (1927)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly clear with lows ranging from the middle 50s to the middle 60s. West-northwest wind 10-20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the lower 100s (“cooler” to the north and warm to the south). Northwest wind 5-10 mph in the morning, shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy lows in the middle 60s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and hotter. A stray thunderstorm is possible late in the afternoon across the Rolling Plains Highs ranging from the middle to the upper 90s. West-northwest wind 10-20 mph. Occasional gusts 25-30 mph are possible.



