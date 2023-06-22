LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, June 22)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms from late Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning across portions of the area. Some storms could be strong to possibly severe. Otherwise partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight. Low temperatures tonight will range the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the east-southeast 10 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out 5) risk for severe weather across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. The far northwestern South Plains is under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk. The time frame is from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. The threats include 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size hail (1.00″) size hail. Isolated later hail is possible over the far northwest South Plains.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday, June 22)

Friday:

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions are forecast on Friday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. Some storms may be strong to possibly severe. It’ll turn hotter again with highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Heat Advisories are in effect for the far southern South and Rolling Plains, along with the northern Permain Basin. The wind will be out of the south-southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunrise is at 6:38 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains under a under a “slight” (level 2 out of 5) risk and “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph, hail up to baseball size (2.75″) and an isolated tornado or two is possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday, June 23)

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Thursday afternoon and evening and late Friday afternoon and evening. Otherwise, very hot and dry weather returns for the weekend and next week.

Friday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Very hot weather returns over the weekend and will continue though next week. High temperatures Saturday through Thursday will be in the triple digits (lower 100s) area wide.



Low temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Upper 60s to the middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday mornings will be in the lower to the middle 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday June 22)

Drought Update:

We continue to see improvements in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains thanks the rainfall the area received during the month of May and in early June. According to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the City of Lubbock. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to moderate stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D3) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday June 22:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 106° (1978)

Record Low: 50° (1927)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A slight chance for thunderstorms. Otherwise partly cloudy with lows in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. East-southeast wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon. Highs ranging from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. South-southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Friday Night: A slight chance for a thunderstorm during the evening hours. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South-southeast wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hotter and breezy. Highs in the lower 100s. Southwest wind 15-25 mph.

