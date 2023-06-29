LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, June 29)

This Evening & Tonight:

Partly cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast this evening across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. We’ll become mostly clear overnight and wind speeds will decrease somewhat over the area. Low temperatures tonight will be slightly cooler in the upper 60s and the lower 70s. The wind will remain southerly 15 to 20 mph. Wind speeds will drop to 10-15 mph overnight.

Sunset this evening is at 9:02 PM CDT.

Friday:

Much cooler weather returns for the last day of June across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains with daytime highs ranging from the middle 80s (north) to the middle 90s (south). We’ll start the day off mostly sunny, but clouds will return by midday. Partly sunny conditions are forecast into the afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast from late afternoon through the evening hours. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 40 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:40 AM CDT and sunset is at 9:02 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the South Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather late Friday afternoon through early Saturday morning. An organized threat of severe weather is relatively low, however, a few storms could produce wind gusts 60-70 mph and brief locally heavy rainfall.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday PM, June 30 – Early Saturday, July 1)

Extended Forecast:

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast from Friday through Sunday, mainly in the late afternoon through late evening/early morning hours. Shower and thunderstorm chances become more isolated on Monday. Tuesday will be mainly dry, but we can’t rule out a stray store. Isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorm chances return Wednesday and Thursday.



We’ll turn cooler area wide on Friday with highs ranging from the middle 80s (north) to the middle 90s (south). Daytime high temperatures Saturday, Sunday and Monday will be cool and below average for early July with middle 80s to the lower 90s forecast. We’ll start to warm back up some by Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with daytime highs back in the lower to the middle 90s which is closer to average for early July.



Upper 60s and lower 70s are the forecast morning lows on Friday. Morning lows Saturday through Tuesday will range from the middle to the upper 60s. Warmer mornings return on Wednesday and Thursday with lows ranging from the upper 60s to the lower 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, June 29)

Drought Update:

There wasn’t much change in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, June 29. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area. However, there was a slightly improvement in this area compared to last week.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, June 29:

Sunrise: 6:40 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:02 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 107° (1957/2017)

Record Low: 57° (1948)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Partly cloudy and breezy in the evening. Becoming mostly clear overnight and breezy at times. Lows in the upper 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 15-25 mph in the evening, dropping to 10-20 mph overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning. Becoming partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon. Scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon. Much cooler and breezy at times with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the middle 90s. South wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday Night: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with some activity lingering overnight. Otherwise mostly cloudy, breezy at times and cooler. Lows in the middle to the upper 60s. South wind 10-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny through early afternoon. Then becoming partly to mostly cloudy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and into the evening. Cooler with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 30 percent.

