LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

The National Weather Service in Lubbock has issued a Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT Thursday for Cochran, Cottle, Crosby, Dickens, Garza, Hall, Hockley, Kent, King, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Terry and Yoakum County. Temperatures will be near or in excess of 105 degrees across the South Plains and Rolling Plains. Heat indices will be near or in excess of 110 degrees in the Rolling Plains.

The National Weather Service in Midland continues Heat Advisory until 9:00 PM CDT/8:00 PM MDT Saturday for Borden, Dawson, Gaines and Scurry County in Texas and Lea County in New Mexico. High temperatures up 108° are expected.

(Valid: Through Friday PM , July 14)

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, July 13)

This Evening & Tonight:

There is a slight chance for thunderstorms this evening and early overnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast. Lows temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be south-southeast 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 8:59 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather across most of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains from Thursday afternoon through early Friday morning. The severe weather threats are 60-70 mph wind gusts and up to quarter size (1.00″) hail.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday PM, July 13 – Early Friday AM, July 14)

Friday:

One more day of hot weather is forecast on Friday with high temperatures in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. It’ll be mostly sunny to partly cloudy day. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:47 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:59 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

There is a slight chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms Friday through Saturday. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms Sunday morning. The forecast will return to a dry pattern Sunday afternoon through Thursday of next week.



Daytime highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s on Friday. It’ll cool down over the weekend with highs in the lower to the middle 90s on Saturday and upper 80s to the middle 90s on Sunday. It’ll start to turning hotter next week with highs back in the upper 90s to the lower 100s.

Low temperatures Friday and Saturday mornings will range from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. Morning lows on Sunday and Monday will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, July 13)

Drought Update:

There were some chances in the across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 13. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains is now categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 13:

Sunrise: 6:47 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:59 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 110° (2020)

Record Low: 54° (1953)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening and early overnight. Low temperatures will range from upper 60s to the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 10-15. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to the lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy with low temperatures ranging from the upper 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. A slight chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to the middle 90s. Southeast wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



