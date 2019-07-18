KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update (7/18/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center as of Thursday afternoon.



High pressure, along with hot and dry weather, continue to hold in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Highs on Thursday ranged from the upper 90s to the lower 100s. We don’t see much change in place for Friday and Saturday with high temperatures holding in the upper 90s to lower 100s. It will stay warm at night with lows in the middle 70s.

Showers and thunderstorms continue to hold in place across New Mexico. We’ll see if a few of these are able to creep toward the state line the next couple of days. A few models are showing a couple moving into the far western and northwestern South Plains.



With high pressure in control, our weather remains quiet here across the South Plains and Rolling Plains on this Sunday. The closest precipitation to us is over central and western New Mexico, as well as far eastern Texas.



We’ll be mainly clear tonight with lows in the middle 60s, a few degrees warm than last night. Monday will be quiet with sunny to mostly sunny conditions, but it will be warmer with highs in the middle 90s.



Extended Forecast:

We’ll remain sunny and hot across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday and Saturday. A frontal boundary will move down into the area on Sunday and could trigger a storm to two later in the day. Isolated storm chances will continue on Monday and into early Tuesday. We’ll then transition back into a dry weather pattern and warm up a little by middle to late week.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s Friday and Saturday. The frontal boundary will drop our highs back into the middle and upper 80s for the first half of the upcoming week. We’ll warm back to the lower 90s by late week.

Lows at night will stay on the warm side in the middle 70s through the weekend. It’ll be a little more conformable at night next week with lows in the middle 60s.

Drought Update:

There are still a few pockets of “abnormally dry” conditions showing up cross across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Overall, the majority of the area remains drought-free at the current time.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, July 19:

Sunrise: 6:50 a.m.

Sunset: 8:56 p.m.

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 68°

Record High: 108° (1936)

Record Low: 55° (1947)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Mainly clear, warm and breezy at times. Lows in the middle 70s with a southerly wind 15-20 mph.

Friday: Mainly sunny, breezy at times and hot. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Southerly wind 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear and warm with lows in the middle 70s. Southerly wind 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Mainly sunny and continued hot. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. South wind 10-15 mph.

