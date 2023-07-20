LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, July 20)

This Evening & Tonight:

Clouds will be on the increase later this evening and tonight with partly conditions forecast. Low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. The wind will be out of the south 10 to 15 mph.



Sunset this evening is at 8:56 PM CDT.



Friday:

Partly sunny conditions will start the day on Friday, but it’ll become mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Daytime high temperatures will be cooling down and range from the middle 80s to the upper 90s. The wind will be out of the south 5 to 15 mph.



Sunrise is at 6:52 AM CDT. Sunset is at 8:55 PM CDT.

Extended Forecast:

Cooler weather is forecast on Friday and Saturday. We’ll start to warm back up on Sunday. Hotter weather returns for Monday through Thursday. There is a slight chance for evening and overnight showers and thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday.



Daytime highs on Friday will ran from the middle 80s to the upper 90s. It’ll be even cooler on Saturday with high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. Middle to upper 90s will return on Sunday. Monday through Thursday’s high temperatures will range from the middle 90s to the very low 100s.



Friday morning’s low temperatures will range from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Morning lows will range from the middle to the upper 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Low temperatures Monday morning will be in the middle 60s to the lower 70s. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows on Tuesday through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, July 20)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation noted across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 20. Most of the northern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains remains categorized as “drought-free.” The Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas have continue to remain in the “drought-free” category the last few weeks. Abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the southern half of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 20:

Sunrise: 6:51 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:56 PM CDT

Normal High: 94°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1925/1936)

Record Low: 59° (1951)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: Becoming partly cloudy later in the evening and overnight. Low temperatures ranging from the middle 60s to the lower 70s. South wind 10-15 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Cooler for some areas with high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the upper 90s. East wind 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance for thunderstorms late in the evening and overnight. Lows in the middle to the upper 60s. East wind 10-15 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Saturday: Partly sunny in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny by midday and into the afternoon. Much cooler with high temperatures ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s. East wind 5-15 mph.

