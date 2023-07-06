LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) — Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:

KLBK Weather Headlines

(Valid: Thursday, July 6)

This Evening & Tonight:

Mostly clear to partly cloudy conditions are forecast for this evening and tonight across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. There is a very slight chance for thunderstorms this evening across the far northwestern and western South Plains. Low temperatures tonight will be in the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph. The chance for precipitation this evening is 10 percent.



Sunset this evening is at 9:01 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the northwestern and western portions of the South Plains outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5) risk for severe weather Thursday evening through early Friday morning. The better chance for thunderstorms should stay to our west/northwest over in New Mexico and to our north over the Texas Panhandle. However, a storm or two could impact the outlined areas and be marginally severe. Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″) would be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 1

(Valid: Thursday PM, July 6 – Early Friday AM, July 7)

Friday:

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains on Friday. It will become partly cloudy later in the afternoon and mostly cloudy into the evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms from late afternoon through late evening across the area. High temperatures will be warmer in the middle to the upper 90s. Low temperatures Friday night will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. The wind will be out of the south 15 to 20 mph throughout the day and during the nighttime. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Sunrise is at 6:43 PM CDT and sunset is at 9:10 PM CDT.

The Storm Prediction Center has the far northern South Plains and the Rolling Plains outlined in a “slight” risk for severe weather from Friday PM through early Saturday AM. Other areas of the South Plains and Rolling Plains are outlined in a “marginal” (level 1 out of 5). Damaging wind gusts 60-70 mph and hail up to quarter size (1.00″) would be possible.

SPC Severe Weather Risk Outlook – Day 2

(Valid: Friday PM, July 7 – Early Saturday AM, July 8)

Extended Forecast:

There is a very small chance for thunderstorms over the far northwestern and western South Plains late Thursday afternoon through late Thursday evening. There is a slight chance for thunderstorms late Friday afternoon through Friday evening across the area. There is also a slight chance for thunderstorms late Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening across the area. There is a very small late afternoon through evening thunderstorm chance on Monday and Tuesday.



High temperatures on Friday will warm into the middle to the upper 90s. It’ll be slight cooler on Saturday with highs back in the lower to the middle 90s. We’ll turn hotter on Sunday with middle to upper 90s back in the forecast. Monday’s highs will range from the middle 90s to the lower 100s. Upper 90s to lower 100s are forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Morning low temperatures middle 60s to the middle 70s Friday through Monday mornings. Lower to middle 70s are the forecast morning lows Tuesday through Thursday.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

(Valid: Thursday, July 6)

Drought Update:

There were no changes in the drought situation across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains, according to the latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor released on Thursday, July 6. Portions of the South Plains remain classified as “drought-free,” including the Lubbock, Plainview and Levelland areas. Otherwise, abnormally dry (D0) to severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across other areas of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Moderate stage (D1) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southern South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Severe stage (D2) drought conditions continue to be reported across the far southwestern South Plains around the Seminole area.

Latest U.S. Drought Monitor Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 6:

Sunrise: 6:43 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:01 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 105° (1994/2016)

Record Low: 53° (1946)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

This Evening & Tonight: A very slight chance for thunderstorms in the evening across the far northwestern South Plains. Otherwise mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 10 percent.

Friday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly later in the afternoon with slight chance for thunderstorms. Highs in the middle to the upper 90s. South wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

Friday Night: A slight chance for thunderstorms during the evening. Otherwise partly to mostly cloudy with lows ranging from the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 15-20 mph. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.



Saturday: Mostly sunny through mid-afternoon. Then becoming partly cloudy later in the afternoon and into the evening. A slight chance for thunderstorms late in the afternoon and into the evening. Slightly cooler with highs in the lower to the middle 90s. Low in the middle 60s to the middle 70s. South wind 10-15 mph throughout the day and during the nighttime. The chance for precipitation is 20 percent.

