KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update (8/15/19)

High-resolution forecast models show a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains this afternoon, this evening and in the early overnight hours. Partly cloudy conditions can be expected late this afternoon, evening and overnight. Lows tonight will drop into the lower to middle 70s.

Friday appears to be a repeat of today. We’ll start off the day mostly sunny, but it will turn partly cloudy by the afternoon. High-resolution forecast models show another slight chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, evening and early overnight hours. It will be a few degrees hotter as high pressure starts to build over the region. Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s on the Caprock, with low 100s expected over the Rolling Plains.

Don’t forget you can track the showers and thunderstorms anytime with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar.



Extended Forecast:

There is still a slight chance for thunderstorms on Friday and Saturday, during the late afternoon and evening. There is only an isolated storm chance on Sunday. Overall, high pressure will start to build over the region bringing hot weather and decreasing rain chances. Models are showing dry weather for next week. Temperatures will start to cool down a some by the middle of next week as well.

Highs will be in the upper 90s to lower 100s Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. We’ll drop back into the middle 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.

Overnight lows will stay on the warm side in the lower to middle 70s Friday and Saturday morning. Middle 70s can be expected for Sunday, Monday, Tuesday mornings. Lows fall back into the lower 70s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Drought Update:

The latest update of the U.S. Drought Monitor that was released Thursday morning shows drought conditions continue to increase across our region. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains and eastern South Plains, as well as portions of the central South Plains are now in moderate to severe stage drought conditions. Portions of the northwestern, western and west-central South Plains remain drought-free. These areas have seen occasional rainfall from thunderstorms that formed in New Mexico or near the Texas/New Mexico state line and moved into our western counties.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, August 16:

Sunrise: 7:10 a.m.

Sunset: 8:33 p.m.

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 67°

Record High: 104° (1943)

Record Low: 55° (1931)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a 20-percent chance for thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to middle 70s. South wind 5-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. A 20-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100ss. South-southwest wind 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: A 20-percent chance for thunderstorms. Partly cloudy with lows in the middle 70s. South-southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a 10-percent chance for thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 90s to lower 100s. Southwest wind 10-15 mph.



