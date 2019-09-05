KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update (9/5/19)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KLBK) – Here is your updated forecast from the KLBK First Warning Weather Center:



Quiet weather continues to hold in place across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. High pressure remains in control of our weather keeping us dry and temperatures above normal for early September.



We’ll remain partly cloudy this evening and overnight with lows falling into the middle and upper 60s with a light breeze. It will be mostly sunny in the morning on Friday, and then it will become partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90s.



Extended Forecast:

Dry weather and above-average temperatures will continue on Friday, Saturday and Sunday across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. Changes in the pattern will occur next week as the high pressure area that has been in control of our weather breaks down. Rain chances return for the first half of next week, along with cooler weather.

Daytime highs will be in the lower to middle 90s Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Highs drop back into the middle 80s for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll climb back into the upper 80s by Thursday.



Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 60s over the extended forecast period.

Tracking Hurricane Dorian:

Hurricane Dorian continues to church just off shore of South Carolina and North Carolina this evening. You can track Dorian with our KLBK & EverythingLubbock.com Interactive Radar. All you have to do is click on the “active tropical track” under overlays in the layers menu.

Drought Update:

Moderate and severe stage drought conditions continue to increase across the South Plains and all the Rolling Plains. Small portions of Castro, Swisher and Briscoe County are in extreme drought conditions. The western South Plains and eastern New Mexico continue to slip into early drought stages.

Lubbock Climate Data for Friday, September 5:

Sunrise: 7:24 a.m.

Sunset: 8:06 p.m.

Normal High: 87°

Normal Low: 62°

Record High: 103° (1948)

Record Low: 51° (1918)

Your KLBK First Warning Forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South-southwest wind 5-10 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly clear overnight. Lows in the middle to upper 60s. South wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to middle 90s. South wind 10-15 mph.



Meteorologist Chris Whited

KLBK First Warning Weather

cwhited@klbk13.tv

Facebook: Meteorologist Chris Whited

Twitter: @severewxchaser