LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low of 66°. Winds SE 5-10 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 84°. Winds NE→SE 8-12 MPH.

We will keep a few clouds around the region tonight with calm winds out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. Temperatures are expected to bottom out in the upper 50s to upper 60s by sunrise on Friday, with a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky remaining across the region.

A stray shower or two cannot be completely ruled out across the South Plains for our Friday. However, these showers will be very small in size, and isolated in nature. Rain coverage will remain less than 10%, so it’s honestly not even worth mentioning. We’ll keep a partly cloudy sky around the region, with winds out of the southeast around 12-18 MPH. High temperatures will peak in the mid 80s to low 90s across the region. Friday will be the perfect start for High School football across eastern New Mexico and western Texas! We have a lot of great games going on across the region. Around the 7 PM kick-off time, temperatures should be in the mid to upper 80s under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10 MPH. Friday night into Saturday morning will be a typical late August night across the area. Lows drop into the 60s to low 70s by Saturday morning.

Friday Night Football Forecast.

Isolated showers and storms will increase in coverage across the KLBK viewing area on Saturday and Sunday. The best chance for rain will exist over western and northwestern areas each afternoon and evening. High temperatures each day will be slightly warmer, peaking in the upper 80s to mid 90s. A partly cloudy sky can be expected each day, with more clouds likely later in the day. Isolated rainfall totals around 0.10″-0.20″ will be possible for some. Widespread significant rainfall is not likely this weekend. Our overnight hours should remain dry, with morning lows bottoming out in the 60s to mid 70s each morning.

Extended Forecast:

Early next week, our next cold front begins to push into the South Plains. Storms chances increase on Monday, with a widespread 0.25″-0.50″ of rainfall possible for most of the region. Later in the week, rain chances shift to the southern and eastern portions of the viewing area. In addition to the rain, cooler temperatures are expected to return to the region. Highs will return to the mid 70s to mid 80s next week, with the coolest air arriving after Tuesday. Morning lows will return to the 50s for some, with the coldest air since early June possible by Thursday morning! Be sure to stay with the KLBK First Warning Weather Team for updates throughout the weekend.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 25th, 2022

Drought Update:

Today’s update of the drought monitor showed some decent improvement across the South Plains thanks to last week’s rain! The northern half of our region dropped by 1 whole category. Portions of Bailey, Lamb, Hockley, and Cochran counties saw drastic improvement due to very heavy rainfall! Last week, around 1/3rd of the KLBK viewing area was under level D4 exceptional drought, which is the highest level of drought. This week, only a small portion of our southwestern areas are included in this drought category!

Last Week’s Drought Status Update

This Week’s Drought Status Update

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 25th:

Sunrise: 7:16 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:22 PM CDT

Average High: 91°

Record High: 105° (1936)

Average Low: 66°

Record Low: 54° (1928 & 1962)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx