KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: August 26th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Few clouds. Low of 69°. Winds SSE 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 90°. Winds SW/SE 10-20 MPH.

A few clouds are expected to remain across the region this evening, lingering into the overnight hours. Winds will be out of the south-southeast around 8-12 MPH. Low temperatures will bottom out in the middle 60s to middle 70s by sunrise on Friday.

Friday will be a pretty typical late August day for the KLBK viewing area. Highs will range from the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the southwest during the morning hours, before shifting to the southeast after noon. Gusts near 20 MPH are expected. Overnight, we will keep a partly cloudy sky around the area. Low temperatures will drop into the middle 60s to lower 70s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will basically be a carbon copy forecast of Friday! Highs will remain in the upper 80s to middle 90s under a partly cloudy sky, with winds out of the southeast around 10-15 MPH. A few showers may be possible in eastern New Mexico, and over extreme northwestern portions of our western Texas counties. Most of the area will remain dry. Morning lows will dip into the middle 60s to lower 70s for Sunday morning.

Sunday will bring a greater chance of rain to the northwestern half of the South Plains. Essentially, areas north and west of Lubbock will have the greatest likelihood of seeing any rain. Highs will range from the middle 80s to lower 90s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south-southwest around 8-12 MPH. Sunday night into Monday morning will consist of clouds and isolated showers, as lows fall into the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Next week, high pressure will return to the South Plains. This is expected to bring a return of above average temperatures and below average chances of rainfall. Thankfully, today’s drought monitor update keeps all of the KLBK viewing area free of drought. The above average temperatures will be nice for our area ag-producers, as most crops are lacking heat units from the mild summer we’ve had so far. Highs will return to the middle and upper 90s after Tuesday of next week, with lows ranging from the middle 60s to upper 70s.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: August 26th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, August 26th:

Sunrise: 7:17 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:20 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 109° (2019)

Record Low: 51° (2010)

Have a fantastic Friday, South Plains!

-Jacob.

Facebook: Meteorologist Jacob Riley

Twitter: @jrileywx