Happy Thursday! We have officially put winter weather and frigid temperatures behind us. . . for a few days at least. A weak cold front has settled in over the South Plains today, and is going to keep our temperatures on the chilly side through Friday. Thanks to all this cold air, we will see mostly clear skies with temperatures still in the teens and low 20s tonight.

Friday will feel very similar to conditions today, and highs will reach the upper 40s and 50s. Heading into the weekend, some upper level ridging will move across the South Plains which will give us a couple days of a nice warming trend. The weekend will above average temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.

Looking ahead, we are keeping an eye on another arctic blast that could usher in another chance for precipitation over the South Plains. However, this system still remains several days away, and the exact details will become more clear as to where this system will fall, and whether it will bring those precipitation chances to the region.

-Emily