KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: July 8th, 2021

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low of 68°. Winds SE/SW 5-15 MPH.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High of 93°. Winds SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

Showers and storms will remain at bay for the South Plains for Friday and Saturday. Late Saturday evening, a cold front is expected to enter into the KLBK viewing area. This will provide us with an opportunity to see a few passing showers or storms. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s to the upper 90s for Friday and Saturday. Winds will gust near 30 MPH out of the southwest each day. Out of the two days, Saturday will be the warmest and windiest. Morning lows will range from the middle 60s to the middle 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Temperatures will cool off for Sunday, with highs ranging through the 80s. Showers and storms will be possible throughout the day. Some storms could produce tropical funnels or wind gusts near 60 MPH. Overall, no widespread severe weather is expected. Temperatures will gradually warm back into the 90s next week as rain chances begin to taper off. Morning lows will continue to range through the 60s and 70s. Winds will shift back to the south next week, with gusts near 35 MPH at times!

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, July 8th:

Sunrise: 6:44 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 93°

Normal Low: 69°

Record High: 107° (1940 & 2009)

Record Low: 56° (1952)

Have a fantastic Friday South Plains!

-Jacob.

