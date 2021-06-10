KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: June 10th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: A cloud or two. Low of 74°. Winds S 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Record heat. High of 105°. Winds SW/NE 15-25 MPH.

After another hot, summer like day across West Texas and eastern New Mexico, many are wondering when this heat wave will end?! Unfortunately, it looks like things are just getting started for us here across the South Plains. Overnight temperatures will remain quite warm once again, as dewpoints remain elevated due to our dryline being further to the west. Lows will only bottom out in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south around 15-20 MPH.

Friday will be the hottest day of the year so far for most of the South Plains! Highs will range from 95° to 110°! Stay inside as much as you can tomorrow. In conditions like these, heat illnesses will occur in as little as 45 minutes if you do not follow the appropriate heat safety tips. Wear lighter colored clothes, drink plenty of water, stay inside as much as possible, wear sunscreen, and ALWAYS ALWAYS ALWAYS check your vehicle before you lock your door! Never leave your children, pets, anyone or anything unattended in a vehicle in this type of heat. The end result will be someone losing their life.

Friday is a busy day here in Lubbock as Texas Tech plays their first game of the Super Regional. With the first pitch being thrown at 2 PM, the game will occur during the hottest part of the day. If you’re headed out to the game, please take things with you to help keep you cool and hydrated! Low temperatures will only cool off into the middle 60s to upper 70s by Saturday morning.

Extended Forecast:

This weekend will still be hot across the South Plains, but not as hot as what we’re experiencing out there right now. Saturday and Sunday will bring us high temperatures between 92°-102° under a partly to mostly sunny sky. Isolated to scattered showers and storms will be possible each evening, with rain coverage coming in around 10-20% for the South Plains. Morning lows will remain warm and muggy, only lowering into the middle 60s to upper 70s.

As we head into next week, high temperatures will gradually decrease as rain chances remain isolated to scattered, and cloud coverage increases across the area. Areas to the east of the I-27/ Highway 87 corridor will have the greatest potential to see showers and storms each afternoon, so their temperatures will likely remain cooler. Areas out west will likely remain warmer, with a lower chance for rain each afternoon. With that being said, highs will range from the upper 90s to the lower 80s each day, with morning lows bottoming out in the upper 50s to lower 70s.

Lubbock Climate Data for Wednesday, June 9th:

Sunrise: 6:36 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:57 PM CDT

Normal High: 91°

Normal Low: 65°

Record High: 105° (1917)

Record Low: 47° (1955)

Have a great Friday! Remember those heat safety tips!

-Jacob.

