KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: June 17th, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening weather update.

Tonight: Clear. Low of 70°. Winds SE/SW 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Sunny & warm. High of 97°. Winds SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

The middle 90s have been hanging out in Lubbock for the past several days. We topped out at 95 degrees in Lubbock today, and even warmer temperatures are expected this weekend. Overnight tonight, temperatures will fall into the middle 60s to middle 70s across the KLBK viewing area. Winds will be out of the southeast, shifting to the southwest by Thursday morning. Gusts could be as high as 15-20 MPH under a clear sky.

Some locations will return to the triple digits on Friday, but it looks like the Hub City will remain in the middle to upper 90s! We will see a mostly clear sky around western Texas and eastern New Mexico, with high temperatures ranging from 93°-101°. Eastern areas will be warmer. Winds will shift to the southeast, ranging from 15-20 MPH. By Saturday morning, lows will bottom out from the middle 60s to middle 70s.

We will see hot temperatures, once again, for the first day of your Father’s Day Weekend! A high temperature of 98° is currently forecasted for the city of Lubbock, with highs ranging from 93°-103° across the KLBK viewing area. A sunny sky will lead to a burn time of 20-30 minutes, so be sure to wear sunscreen, and reapply sunscreen every two hours! Make sure to wear lighter colored clothing, always check your vehicle for children and small pets before you lock your doors, and stay cool as much as you can! Saturday night into Sunday morning will be a little more on the mild side, with temperatures only bottoming out in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

Extended Forecast:

Father’s Day and the first day of summer are on Sunday! High temperatures will range from 95°-105° under a mostly sunny sky. Winds will be out of the southwest around 20-25 MPH. Please be safe if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time on Sunday. A cold front will move into the South Plains on Monday and Tuesday, cooling our high temperatures to below average levels. A few rain showers will be possible on Monday, but most areas will remain dry. After this brief cool down, temperatures will race back into the upper 90s and lower 100s, with a drier pattern also following suit.

KLBK 7-Day Forecast

Valid: June 17th, 2021

Drought Update:

The latest update to our drought monitor could’ve been better, but it also could’ve been worse! Over the past week, we haven’t seen much change in drought conditions across the region. However; if we do not see some rain soon, drought conditions will begin to spread across the South Plains once again.

Latest Drought Monitor Update

Valid: June 17th, 2021

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, June 17th:

Sunrise: 6:37 AM CDT

Sunset: 9:00 PM CDT

Normal High: 92°

Normal Low: 66°

Record High: 112° (2017)

Record Low: 53° (1938)

Have a fantastic Friday South Plains!

-Jacob.

