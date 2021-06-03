KLBK Thursday PM Weather Update: June 3rd, 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Chief Meteorologist Jacob Riley has your Thursday evening forecast.

Tonight: Patchy fog late. Low of 59°. Winds SE 10-20 MPH.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High of 82°. Winds SW/SE 15-25 MPH.

After a long stretch of rain and storms, it looks like we will see a few days of dry weather across the South Plains! Overnight tonight, an isolated shower or two cannot be completely ruled out. However, 95% of the KLBK viewing area will remain precipitation free. Some areas of patchy fog could develop late tonight into tomorrow morning, with a partly to mostly cloudy sky hanging around! Lows will bottom out in the middle 50s to middle 60s by Friday morning. Winds will be relatively calm out of the southeast.

Friday will be quite pleasant across western Texas and eastern New Mexico! Highs will range from the upper 70s to the middle 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Winds will shift from the southwest to the southeast, with an occasional gust near 25 MPH. It looks like we will remain dry on Friday, making for a great night to get out and enjoy the First Friday Art Trail! Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s to middle 60s Friday night into Saturday morning.

A passing shower or storm will be possible on Saturday, with the best chance existing over the Rolling Plains, and the Eastern Plains of New Mexico. Highs will range from the upper 70s to upper 80s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be out of the south around 18-22 MPH.

Extended Forecast:

Showers and storms will return to the South Plains Sunday and Monday. As of right now, no severe weather is expected. Storms will remain isolated to scattered in nature, meaning that not everyone will see rainfall. Rain chances will fade away on Tuesday, with the remainder of next week looking dry and warm. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s to middle 90s by the end of the next week. Morning lows will continue to warm, ranging through the 60s to lower 70s all of next week.

7-Day Forecast

Drought Update:

The latest update to our drought monitor came out earlier this morning. Overall, nearly every location across the South Plains improved by one category as compared to last week. Portions of the Rolling Plains have been completely wiped of drought conditions. Improvements have been made out west, but we still have a long way to go before drought conditions completely clear our region.

(Last week’s drought monitor is on the left, and today’s update is on the right.)

Lubbock Climate Data for Thursday, June 3rd:

Sunrise: 6:38 AM CDT

Sunset: 8:53 PM CDT

Normal High: 90°

Normal Low: 63°

Record High: 104° (1998)

Record Low: 43° (1919)

Have a fantastic Friday!

-Jacob.

